Woman shot, killed in Lafayette Village parking lot in northwest Indianapolis

A woman was shot and killed early Friday after a disturbance at a strip mall in the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the woman shot in a parking lot about 1:30 a.m. after they were called to an address at Lafayette Village in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road.

Emergency medical personnel took her to a hospital, where she died shortly after arriving. Her identity will be released by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Police said an early investigation by homicide detectives indicates there was a disturbance at a business in the strip mall before the shooting, noting the violence was "not a random act."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective James Hurt at 317-327-3475 or James.Hurt@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

