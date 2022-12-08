Woman shot, killed in Lincolnton; suspect in custody, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Lincolnton Wednesday.

Lincolnton police said officers were called around 11 p.m. that day to a home on North Flint Street, where they found the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward. She died after she was taken to the hospital, investigators said.

“I love her so much. I can’t believe this.”

Friends are mourning the death of 46 yo Valeska Ward. She died in a shooting last night at the back door of her home on N. Flint Street in Lincolnton. This morning police charged her friend Muhammed Camp wt. 2nd degree murder. pic.twitter.com/t5tJSd7ELg — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) December 8, 2022

Police have a suspect in the case, Muhammed Ali Camp, in custody. Second-degree murder charges are pending, they said.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon discovered Ward and Camp were friends.

Nothing further was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Detective Jon Propst or Detective Mamadou Diallo at 704-736-8900.

>> Lemon spoke to Ward’s friends who are mourning her death. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. for his report.

