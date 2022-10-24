Woman shot and killed in Mattapan, Boston Police say

An 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning, according to Boston Police.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Boston Police officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan.

When officers arrived, they found Jasmine Burrell suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“All homicides are tragic and each is tragic in its own unique way. Investigators are hard at work gathering information on the murder of this young woman and we’ll release more information when we can, but it’s clear that this is a terribly sad situation,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement.

Boston Police are investigating. Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

You can also call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

