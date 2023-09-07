Woman shot and killed at Merced County home identified by coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman shot and killed at a residence in Merced County on Sunday as 19-year-old Soledad Orozco, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

During an investigation into the homicide, authorities identified Gerardo Jimenez Beltran, 18, as a suspect in the shooting death. Beltran was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony voluntary manslaughter, possession of undetectable firearm and an enhancement, according to jail records.

According to Britton, Orozco and Beltran were in a relationship and she is believed to have lived part time at the residence where she was found dead. Britton said the homicide remains under investigation and authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 4600 block of Lingard Road at about 10:44 a.m. on Sept. 3, after a report of shots fired. Authorities said deputies found the deceased woman and several firearms at the residence.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. Tips can remain anonymous, according to authorities.