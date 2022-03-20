The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

A shooting near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road left a woman dead early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police officers responded to a call about shots fired around 2 a.m. and at the scene they learned multiple cars fled the area, police said. One of the cars stopped near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street where a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

The fire department took the unidentified women to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said detectives are speaking to witnesses and looking for evidence on scene to determine what led to the shooting. Police did not release details about any suspects.

This is one of at least three shootings that occurred in a one-hour span in Phoenix overnight from Saturday into Sunday. A man died from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex near Black Canyon Highway and Claremont Street and a woman was injured in a shooting near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Police were unable to confirm the exact number of shootings within that timeframe overnight.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman shot, killed near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road