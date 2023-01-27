Woman shot and killed near Duke Park. Durham police are investigating.

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman early Friday morning.

A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound In the 100 block of West Knox Street In Durham just after 2 a.m. when officers responded to the scene.

The street is outside of Duke Park.

A news release stated that the woman, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.

This is a developing story.