Woman shot and killed near Medical District, police say

A woman died Monday after gunfire rang out near Memphis’ Medical District in the late afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened in broad daylight, around 2 p.m., in the 600 block of Madison Avenue.

When police arrived, they said they found a woman critically injured.

She was rushed to Regional One Hospital but did not survive, according to police.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information available but encouraged anyone with information about this shooting or the person responsible for this woman’s death to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

