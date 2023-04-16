Woman shot, killed near Urbana apartment complex, reports say; Police investigates

The Urbana Police Department is investigating a death following initial reports that a woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

Urbana police and fire responded to the 100 block of South Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to initial traffic over emergency scanners. A male caller stated that his girlfriend had been shot at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they informed dispatch, over emergency scanners, that the supposed victim was possibly dead at the scene. A person connected to the incident was also reportedly detained.

News Center 7 reached out to the Urbana Police Department for more information. They were unable to confirm any details about the incident, but stated that the department was “investigating a death scene” in the city.

Urbana police also requested assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Crime Scene Unit with processing the scene, a spokesperson for the agency stated.

The police department provided no further information, citing that the incident was an ongoing investigation. News Center 7 is expected to be updated once more information is available.

We will continue to follow this story and update you when we learn more.