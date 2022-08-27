Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

A woman was shot to death in Orlando Saturday morning, sheriff’s investigators said.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.

At the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been shot.

She was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or if an arrest has been made.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more details about the woman who died.

