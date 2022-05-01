Woman shot and killed in parking lot on Lem Turner Rd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning at 7300 Lem Turner Rd.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., JSO and JFRD responded and located a deceased woman with at least one gunshot wound.

The JSO homicide and crime scene detectives are working quickly to identify the victim and are canvassing the area for witnesses.

Preliminary investigation has led detectives to believe the shooting took place in a parking lot, but there is still no information on what led up to the shooting, if there is a person of interest, or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

JSO encourages anyone with information to call them at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

