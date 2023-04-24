Woman shot and killed at party in Merced business complex identified by coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old woman shot and killed at a party in Merced on Friday as Kaylie Lynn Allen of Merced, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Merced police officers responded to the 1800 block of Grogan Avenue after the department received several reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they located Allen suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Authorities said Allen was attending a party at a business complex near the Merced Regional Airport when the shooting occurred.

Witnesses told police an altercation occurred at the party before a single gunman arrived several minutes later, firing multiple shots into a crowd of people. According to police, the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merced Police Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.