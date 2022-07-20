Woman shot and killed by police in Horn Lake, officials say

A woman was shot and killed by police in Horn Lake during a traffic incident.

The scene unfolded early Wednesday morning at Sutton Place and Windchase Road.

Goodman Road is currently shut down at Highway 51 and Interstate Drive.

Horn Lake Police confirmed the incident was an officer-involved shooting.

The woman was driving into oncoming traffic before officers deployed two sets of stop sticks to stop the vehicle, police said.

The woman was shot and killed.

Police did not say whether the woman had pulled a weapon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is at the scene and has taken over the investigation.

