LAS CRUCES - One woman is dead after she was shot and killed by police Saturday evening.

Sources familiar with the matter confirmed to the Sun-News that police shot and killed a woman described as elderly around 6:30 p.m. April 16. According to a Facebook post on the Las Cruces Police Department's page, police responded to Santa Fe Street and Fir Avenue and asked the public to avoid that area.

The post said that more information would be released "as necessary." Since that post, neither the police department nor the City of Las Cruces has released additional information.

Instead, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed the shooting and the death. They said the shooting occurred on the 800 block of Fir.

This is a developing story

Keep reading:

Lucas Peerman contributed reporting to this article. Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Woman shot and killed by police Saturday in Las Cruces