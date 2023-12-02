Woman shot, killed in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a woman was shot and killed on Saturday night.

Police said that at about 11:00 p.m., they responded to the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike for a shooting.

When PGPD arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the hospital.

