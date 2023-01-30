Woman shot, killed in Providence Monday afternoon

PROVIDENCE — A woman died Monday after she was shot in the Silver Lake neighborhood of the city during what investigators initially believe was a dispute over tenancy, according to Providence Police.

The shooting took place at about 3 p.m. inside an apartment house at 75 Prudence St., said Providence police Maj. David Lapatin.

A woman died after she was shot in this apartment house on Prudence Street Monday afternoon, according to police.

The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A person suspected of being the shooter was in custody late in the afternoon, Lapatin said. The police are continuing to investigate.

