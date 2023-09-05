Woman shot, killed after road rage incident involving 3 cars, Atlanta police say
A woman is dead after an early morning road rage incident escalated to a homicide, according to Atlanta Police.
Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 Action News that the initial road rage incident took place on Browns Mill Road and involved three vehicles.
Police said the victim was a woman between the age of 25 and 30.
Shots were fired from multiple vehicles, police said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A suspect is not believed to be in custody.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
New statistics show this year is the deadliest year on Lake Lanier since 2019
‘No exact timeline’ for Publix store in southeast Atlanta to reopen after parking deck collapse
Atlanta flight forced to come back after flyer has diarrhea ‘all the way through’ plane, pilot says
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: