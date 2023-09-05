Woman shot, killed after road rage incident involving 3 cars, Atlanta police say
A woman is dead after an early morning road rage incident escalated to a homicide, according to Atlanta Police.
A woman is dead after an early morning road rage incident escalated to a homicide, according to Atlanta Police.
Terry Francona helped the Red Sox break their World Series curse in 2004.
According to Nvidia, $600 billion is tied to a major bet on accelerated computing.
Daryl Dixon returns this week. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
Meningococcal disease spreads when people cough, kiss or share personal items like toothbrushes.
"Instagram feels like Regina George to me." The post Woman reveals ‘icky’ reason why she feels uncomfortable posting on Instagram nowadays: ‘Instagram feels like a high school cafeteria’ appeared first on In The Know.
Gauff defeated Ostapenko in just 68 minutes, the shortest women's singles match of the tournament.
The US Open Quarterfinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Djokovic's next match.
Around 1 million borrowers are new enrollees, while the remaining were automatically transferred from a different plan.
Post-COVID hair loss can occur in both men and women. How to spot it and fix it, according to experts.
Apple's bet is that this percentage will grow, though, and it wants a piece of that action. After launching its new classical music app earlier this year, Apple has taken its latest step into the space: BIS, a revered classical music label out of Sweden, announced today that it is joining the company. The deal will bring a number of things to Apple.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Arm this morning submitted an update to its SEC IPO filing proposing a $47 to $51 share pricing. The high end would put the British chip maker’s valuation north of $52 billion. The firm has seen a banner few years, as the world’s largest hardware makers have adopted its architecture.
It has been a long time coming, but TikTok says that its first European data center is finally operational -- partially, at least -- with the process of migrating users' data to the new facility now underway. The short-form social video giant announced it was opening a data center in Ireland way back in 2020, noting at the time that it expected to open in the region by early 2022. The company confirmed that while the data migration has now begun, it likely won't be complete until Q4 2024, by which point the company should in fact have two (previously announced) additional data centers in operation -- a second one in Ireland, plus another in Norway which will apparently run entirely on renewable energy.
Meta will kill off Facebook’s News tab in the UK, France and Germany in early December. Unlike in Canada, publishers can still share news on the platform in those countries.
It was a full 11 years ago that I first noted the appearance of Connect Ventures, one of the early "new kids on the block" amongst the nascent clutch of European tech VCs in that relatively early era. Back then, Connect was one of the few product-focused VCs in Europe, to some extent taking its cue from the product-led approach that had been developed out of Silicon Valley. Fast-forward to 2023 and that thesis certainly appears to have stood Connect in good stead.
The biggest news stories this morning: BMW's high-efficiency concept EV, Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC, Spotify may lock white noise podcasters out of its ad program.
Protestors gathered Monday outside Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco after reports of one of its robotaxis blocking an ambulance with a patient on board who later died. The incident, which the San Francisco Fire Department reported last week, happened on August 14, when a driver hit a pedestrian in the city around 11 p.m. The department said emergency responders had trouble getting from the collision to the hospital because two Cruise robotaxis blocked the road. According to the report, the blockage caused a delay in getting the pedestrian to the hospital, where they later passed away.
Steve Forbes said Monday that his wife, Johnetta, is making great progress and is on track to head home from a facility in Atlanta in the coming weeks after a stroke last month.
Antony is in his second season with Manchester United, and played 81 minutes in the club's loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.