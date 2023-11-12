Woman shot, killed in San Leandro Chili's parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Chili's Grill & Bar Saturday afternoon in San Leandro.

Officials said the incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. at 15555 E. 14 St. after an "altercation" between the suspect and the victim, only described as a woman.

When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was later declared dead at the scene. Officials said the suspect has been identified and is being sought by police.

Police did not name the suspect. The suspect's vehicle has been described as a silver 2012 Toyota Tacoma with license plate number 03516H2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. C. Pricco at (510) 577-3244 or the nonemergency line at (510) 577-2740. Anonymous reporting is available at (510) 577-3278 or via text-at-tip at 888777 using the keyword TipSLPolice.