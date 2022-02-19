Woman shot and killed in Seffner, deputies say

SEFFNER — A 63-year-old man, Ricky Batten, was arrested and charged with first degree murder after a woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement.

Deputies found a woman in her 60s with several gunshot wounds on the 6000 block of Black Dairy Road.

Law enforcement said there was a dispute outside a home and the woman and another individual were in a vehicle when the suspect fired a gun into the car, hitting the woman. She was later taken to Advent Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The victim and suspect who knew each other, deputies said.

Batten fled the scene by car and was spotted 10 miles away by an aviation team, Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. Deputies on the ground arrested Ricky Batten without incident near Highway 56 north of Fowler Avenue, according to the release. Batten was also charged with attempted murder in the first degree and tampering with evidence.

The victim’s name was not released and an investigation is still ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

