Woman shot and killed in Spokane Valley during drug deal turned robbery identified in court documents

Oct. 19—The woman who was shot and killed during a drug deal turned robbery last week has been identified as Allyson Davis in court documents.

Davis was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds on the afternoon of Oct. 11. She later died at the hospital.

The man who dropped off Davis, Joel Simpson, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Idaho. He told police Davis had been shot in a drug deal gone wrong, according to a warrant filed in Spokane County Superior Court last week.

Both Simpson and Davis struggled with substance abuse, specifically heroin, according to court documents.

The pair drove to the parking lot of the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 4808 E. Sprague Ave., in Spokane Valley, to meet a man and sell drugs, Simpson told police.

Shortly after they parked, a Chevrolet van arrived and the man and a woman, who said they were siblings, got out of the vehicle.

The duo got into Simpson's car, and the woman said she forgot her wallet before asking if they could drive to her dad's house about a block away to pick it up, according to court documents.

Simpson agreed and drove to King's Court Mobile Park at 4806 E. First Ave., court documents say.

That's when the man got out of Simpson's car, leaving the woman in the backseat as another man approached the back of the car, according to court documents.

The woman in the backseat pulled out a gun and pointed it at Simpson and Davis, who were in the front seats of the vehicle.

The woman demanded Davis hand over cash and everything else she had, Simpson told police.

Davis turned and lunged at the woman holding the gun, who fired, hitting Davis multiple times. After she was shot, Davis started screaming "help me," Simpson said.

The shooter got out of the car and ran, Simpson said.

He knew Davis was severely injured and decided to drive her to the hospital where he stayed and cooperated with police.

The Spokane Valley deputies announced last week Kayla J. Holden, 29, was wanted for questioning in connection to the incident. Deputies have yet to make contact with Holden.

She is described as 5-foot-8 and approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Holden is only wanted for questioning and has not been charged with a crime, according to police.

Deputies had not made any arrests in connection to the shooting as of Monday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (509) 477-3325, reference No. 10135503.