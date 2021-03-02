Woman shot, killed at Springfield Speedway identified

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
Mar. 2—The woman killed after a shooting at a Springfield gas station has been identified.

Keyshayla Collins, 19, of Springfield, was shot and killed Friday night at Speedway, 1147 N. Limestone St., according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Police responded to the gas station around 10:45 p.m. on Friday after multiple people heard several gunshots and reported the shooting, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Collins and a male victim at the entrance of the gas station, according to a Springfield police report.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later transported by ground to Miami Valley Hospital, the report stated.

As of Monday, he was listed as a patient at the hospital, but his condition is not yet known, according to a hospital spokesperson.

No suspect information is available at this time, according to police.

This shooting is currently under investigation.

