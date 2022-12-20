Woman shot and killed at St. Paul residence in Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Monday night

Someone shot and killed a woman at a St. Paul residence Monday night. Her homicide marked the most on record in St. Paul.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 9:45 p.m. about a shooting in the 600 block of East Cook Avenue of the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. They found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to a police statement.

The woman wasn’t breathing and paramedics pronounced her dead.

No one was under arrest as of early Tuesday morning.

Police were looking for possible witnesses, collecting evidence, and checking for surveillance footage in the area. Investigators ask anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

The woman’s killing was the 39th in St. Paul this year. The 38 homicides in the city in 2021 were the most on record.

The number of homicides includes a shooting by an officer of a 24-year-old man this month, and three shootings investigated by Metro Transit police because they happened at Central Station and in the tower next to the station owned by the Metropolitan Council.

Also included is an April homicide that didn’t result in charges because prosecutors said they “were unable to disprove a self-defense claim.” A man reported he shot his daughter’s boyfriend when he broke into their Hamline-Midway residence in April.

