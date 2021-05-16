Woman shot and killed in St. Petersburg domestic incident

A woman died Sunday afternoon after being shot in a domestic incident, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers got a call about shots fired in the 1200 block of 8th Avenue South. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

A man was in custody and was being questioned by police Sunday afternoon. Police have not released his name or the woman’s name.

Police said a child was in the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured. An investigation is ongoing.