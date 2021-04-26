Woman shot, killed after street racers shut down Dallas intersection, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A woman was shot and killed late Sunday as she walked down a Dallas street after street racers had shut down an intersection, Dallas police said.

An unknown suspect opened fire after the racers closed down the intersection.

Dallas police identified the victim as 54-year-old Lynetta Washington who was pronounced dead at the scene.

WFAA-TV reported the woman was shot after she exchanged words with the street racers, but Dallas police only reported that the victim was walking down the street.

The shooting occurred about 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Duncanville Road.

Witnesses said the street racers had shut down the intersection when the shooting began.

Since February 19, Dallas police have targeted street racers in the city, making more than 1,600 traffic stops, according to Dallas police statistics.

Dallas officers have issued 108 spectator citations and made 52 felony arrests.

