Woman shot, killed in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Tacoma on Saturday night, the police department announced.
According to police, officers were called to the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street at 8:50 p.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a woman inside a car with a shotgun wound. Medics tried to revive her but she was declared dead on scene.
More news from KIRO 7
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting outside large event in downtown Renton
Forgotten Subway sandwich ends up costing young woman $1,844
Thousands expected to descend on Seattle for Pokémon GO Fest
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com