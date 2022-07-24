Woman shot, killed in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Tacoma on Saturday night, the police department announced.

According to police, officers were called to the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street at 8:50 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside a car with a shotgun wound. Medics tried to revive her but she was declared dead on scene.

