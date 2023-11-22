Woman shot and killed Tuesday in Kent home, police suspect domestic partner

A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a Kent home in the 1300 block of South Water Street, according to a Kent Police Department news release.

The shooting occurred after 2 p.m., when someone reported hearing screams and possible gunshots.

Police said they found the woman in the home.

An investigation revealed the shooter was likely her 44-year-old domestic partner. Police are searching for the suspect, according to an email from Lt. Mike Lewis.

Kent police have a warrant for his arrest for the charge of aggravated murder.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent shooting leaves 35-year-old woman dead