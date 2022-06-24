Woman, 34, fatally shot outside of bar in Uniontown

A woman was shot and killed outside of a bar in Uniontown Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. outside of McPatton’s Pub on North Gallatin Avenue.

State police said there was an altercation and six shots were fired. One of those bullets hit 34-year-old Samantha Harden.

She was taken to WVU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

Pennsylvania state police are assisting Uniontown police with the investigation.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

