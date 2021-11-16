Woman shot and killed by an unknown gunman at Fresno apartment complex is ID’d by police

A woman shot and killed over the weekend at a Fresno apartment complex has been identified as 31-year-old Jaime Miller-Pearson.

The shooting happened about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, with officers called to The Courtyard at Central Park apartments in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Avenue, west of Highway 99.

Officers found Miller-Pearson with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries. Her identity and a photo were released by Fresno police Monday night.

Detectives on Monday said they have learned Miller-Pearson was in the parking lot of the complex when she was approached by an unknown gunman.

The Fresno Police Department identified the woman killed at an apartment on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2021, as 31-year-old Jaime Miller-Pearson.

No additional information was released. Police still had not said if she lived at the complex or even if she is a Fresno resident.

Detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 or people can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.