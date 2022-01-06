Woman shot, killed in Volusia condo, 2 arrested

An 89-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Volusia County, resulting in deputies arresting two people, according to authorities.

Tyden Paul Guinn, 24, and Micayala Faith Yusco, 22, were arrested Wednesday by deputies and face felony charges of first-degree premeditated murder and burglary, according to Volusia County Jail records.

At around 5 a.m. Ponce Inlet police responded to a call in reference to a person getting shot at the Links Village Drive in Ponce Inlet, according to the Ponce Inlet Police Department. First responders found a woman with a gunshot injury. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died, according to the Ponce Inlet Police Department.

Authorities are still investigating.

