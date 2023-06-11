Woman shot, killed walking out of DeKalb County food mart, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a homicide that occurred just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Holcombe Road regarding a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Officials say the woman was walking outside of the store when she was shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

