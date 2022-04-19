Woman shot and killed at Walton Way gas station; third homicide in two days in Richmond County

A woman was shot and killed Monday night at a gas station on Walton Way. The shooting was the third homicide in Augusta in two days.

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, was killed at Circle K at 1739 Walton Way on Monday night. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Herron was shot at least one time and transported to AU Medical Center where she died at 11:45 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. and found Herron had been shot. Investigators discovered Yelena Buckner, 33, had fled the scene in a gray SUV. She was found and questioned by investigators.

Buckner was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting was caused by an argument between Herron and Buckner in the parking lot of the Circle K.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Crime Lab.

Herron was the third person killed since Sunday in Richmond County. She is the 11th homicide victim this year in Richmond County. JaJuan Russell was shot and killed Sunday morning on the 3700 block of Oslo Road and Johnnie Coleman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road.

These three deadly shootings come a couple of days after Brandon Peeples was shot and killed on the 2300 block of Prague Court on Thursday night.

No arrests have been made in any of the three homicides. Anyone with information on any of the homicides can contact the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta GA sees third homicide in two days