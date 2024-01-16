Woman shot and killed while in a parked car after gunfire in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City recorded its third homicide of 2024 with the death of a local woman after a shooting in a southside commercial area.
Early Saturday morning, police were called to a business near SW 29 and Youngs Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Detectives learned that Jacqueline Garcia, 22, of Oklahoma City was struck by gunfire while sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the business.
Authorities said Garcia was driven to a local hospital where she died.
No arrests have been made, and police said they have not yet identified a suspect.
Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Police search for shooter after woman dies from gunfire in OKC