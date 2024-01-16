Woman shot and killed while in a parked car after gunfire in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City recorded its third homicide of 2024 with the death of a local woman after a shooting in a southside commercial area.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to a business near SW 29 and Youngs Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Detectives learned that Jacqueline Garcia, 22, of Oklahoma City was struck by gunfire while sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the business.

Authorities said Garcia was driven to a local hospital where she died.

No arrests have been made, and police said they have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Police search for shooter after woman dies from gunfire in OKC