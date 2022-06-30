Woman shot and killed while pushing stroller in NYC

A 20-year-old woman died after being shot in the head while pushing a 3-month-old toddler in a stroller in New York City's Upper East Side Wednesday night. The toddler was not injured. The shooting was reported at 8:23 p.m. on East 95th Street, near Lexington Avenue. New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a news conference late Wednesday night that the victim was pushing the stroller when the male suspect approached and "fired a single shot into her head from a very close range." The victim was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, Sewell said. Her name was not immediately released. The child was not hurt. The suspect remains at large. He was last seen running east on 95th Street, Sewell said. He was wearing a hooded black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. There was no word on a possible motive. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also spoke at the news conference, noting the "problem of the over-proliferation of guns on our streets." "When a woman is pushing a baby carriage down the block, and is shot at point-blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families," Adams said. "It doesn't matter if you are on the Upper East Side, or East New York, Brooklyn. The oversaturation of guns endangers people."

