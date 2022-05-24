Woman shot, killed while working out at Pensacola Fitness early in morning. Suspect sought

A woman was shot and killed early this morning after a man walked into Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue and fired several shots at her as she was working out at the gym.

The shooting happened at 4:26 a.m. The woman was struck several times, and died of her injuries.

ATV crash: 10-year-old Pensacola boy critically injured in Maxwell Street ATV crash

Deputy investigation: Escambia Sheriff fired 1 deputy, investigating 2 others after in-custody death of man

The suspect, who is described as a slim Black male dressed in gray clothing, fled the scene and remains at large. There were several others inside the gym at the time of the shooting, but there were no other injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as news develops.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Woman shot and killed at Pensacola Fitness gym early this morning