Woman shot and killed while working out inside gym, Florida police say

A man walked into a Florida gym early in the morning and shot and killed a woman who was working out, according to police.

At about 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, in Pensacola, Kennon Nicholas Farrow entered Pensacola Fitness and fired several shots at Carla Elaine Williams, according to a news release from the Pensacola Police Department.

The 48-year-old was struck multiple times and died from her injuries, police said.

Multiple people were working out in the gym at that time, police told WKRG, adding that they feel “very, very fortunate with the amount of shots that were fired that nobody else was hurt.”

Police said the shooting was premeditated and Farrow was wanted on first-degree premeditated murder charges. He was arrested later that night during a traffic stop “without incident,” according to police.

“We are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded today. We lost a beloved member tragically by a domestic dispute that turned violent. We are shocked and saddened beyond words,” Pensacola Fitness said in a Facebook post, announcing that the gym would be closed on Tuesday.

The gym announced it was reopening on Wednesday, May 25, adding that “Carla was a lovely person who will be dearly missed.”

A friend of the woman said Williams and Farrow used to be in a relationship, according to WEAR, but they were taking a break after the woman said he was “very possessive.”

Farrow was booked into the Escambia County Jail at 12:38 a.m. on May 25. He faces charges of contempt of court and homicide and is being held without bond, according to jail records.

