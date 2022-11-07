Woman shot in leg in I-270 during road-rage incident in Urbana, police say

Nov. 7—A woman was shot in the leg on Sunday during an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 270 near Urbana, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said in a news release that they are looking for the person who shot the woman while both were driving on the highway.

The incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. Sunday, while the woman was driving her dark blue Jeep Wrangler north on I-270 near mile marker 26, the news release said.

The woman, who was not identified in the release, told investigators a driver traveling behind her began flashing high beams at her.

Suddenly, the release said, the person in the other vehicle changed lanes and was adjacent to the woman, displayed a gun and fired shots into the woman's car. She was struck in the leg.

The other person drove away, continuing in the northbound lane.

Police did not have a description of the shooter or the vehicle.

The woman, who was traveling alone, was taken via medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she was being treated for her injuries, the release said. There was no additional information on her condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Maryland State Police at the Frederick barrack at 301-600-4150. Callers may remain anonymous, the release said.

The northbound lane of the interstate was closed on Sunday evening while investigators investigated.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier