Woman shot in leg, back in Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood

A woman is recovering after she was shot in Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood early Thursday.

Police were called to the 8800 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a woman who had gunshot wounds to her leg and back. Police gave her medical treatment until medics arrived and took her to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle Police said they received a report that someone had entered an apartment and shot the woman.

Police continue to investigate and don’t yet know what led up to the gunfire.

