A woman was shot in the leg in Fall River's South End. Police are investigating.

FALL RIVER — Police are investigating a shooting incident in the South End this past weekend that left a woman injured.

Fall River Police Sgt. Moses Pereira said early Sunday morning police received multiple reports of gunshots fired near Dwelly and South Main streets. While officers were on their way to the scene, police received another call from Saint Anne’s Hospital informing them that a 31-year-old woman had walked into their emergency room with a gunshot wound.

“The investigating officer, Officer Corey Dolan, responded to Saint Anne’s to assess the situation and see what we had,” Pereira said. “When he arrived, he observed a white Jeep … with projectile holes in the driver’s side.”

Pereira said the woman had been shot in the leg. She was later taken to Rhode Island Hospital as a precautionary measure, he said, but the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Pereira said there’s potential that the incident may have begun elsewhere in the city, and he was unable to release further details. The incident is still under investigation.

