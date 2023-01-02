Woman shot in leg and head on Friday near Othello

Jan. 2—Adams County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in the leg and head at her home near Othello.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred after a 52-year-old woman answered her door on the 2200 block of Rainier Road and was confronted by a person wearing a mask who was asking about her son. After a brief conversation, the woman was shot in the leg and head before closing the door, the sheriff's office said.

A K-9 team from Grant County was unsuccessful in locating a suspect.

The woman was listed in stable condition on Friday after she was taken to the Othello Community Hospital, the sheriff's office said.

It was not known if the shooting was related to another that was a suspected "gang-related" shooting last week in Othello that injured one. The three subjects who were arrested last week were released on Friday due to a 72-hour court requirement for charging by prosecutors, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (509) 659-1122.