Woman shot in leg in Homestead

Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot in Homestead Monday night.

Emergency dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 1200 block of Sarah Street, near McLean Playground, around 10:31 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Medics treated her at the scene and she is said to be in stable condition.

Allegheny County police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

