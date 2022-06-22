Woman shot in leg in Jacksonville’s North Shore neighborhood, police say

A woman was shot in the lower leg in the 400 block of Crestwood Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She is expected to recover.

The incident happened outdoors around 2:20 p.m.

JSO is looking for a Black male in his 30s who they say shot the woman before driving away.

The incident was isolated, JSO says, and the victim and the shooter knew each other.

There is no further information on the shooter or the car he drove away with at this time. Officers are investigating in the area and looking for neighbors who may have seen the incident.

Anyone with information should call JSO at 904-630-0500.

