Woman shot in leg in Northwest Jacksonville over money dispute, police say

A woman was shot in the leg in a dispute over money on Monday morning in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 a.m. to a shooting at a home in the 3300 block of Blake Avenue near Dunn Avenue and Lem Turner Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She is in critical condition, but police said her injury is not life-threatening.

Police said the incident started over a dispute over money, and it may have been a robbery.

Investigators are looking at the possibility that there were two suspects involved, one is a man in his 30s and the other is a man in his 60s.

At this time, it is not known if there is a connection between the woman and the men.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

