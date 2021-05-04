Woman shot in leg outside SFO's Grand Hyatt Hotel, police say
A woman was shot in the leg during a carjacking attempt in front of the Grand Hyatt Hotel at San Francisco International Airport, police say.
A prominent leader of Oakland’s Chinatown was attacked while running errands last week. Carl Chan, president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, was in Oakland running some errands. Chan, however, was attacked in broad daylight before he could pay a visit to Lin.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect hurling rocks through the doors and windows of at least four Jewish houses of worship.
After the last episode of American Idol, fans were protesting this season's "Comeback" twist, in which contestants from last season performed for the final spot in this season's top 10. After a two-week hiatus, it was revealed Sunday night that Season 18's runner up Arthur Gunn was voted in as "the comeback kid," which already made things feel a little awkward among this season's contestants, but also enraged viewers when, at the end of the night, he was voted into the top seven. While Arthur moved on in the competition, viewers said goodbye to Deshawn Goncalves, Cassandra Coleman and former frontrunner Alyssa Wray, whose first audition was compared to watching "Beyoncé get born" by judge Luke Bryan. Fans were so upset that Alyssa was sent home, because they felt like Arthur had his chance last year. One person even tweeted that "This is the single WORST idea #americanidol has ever had!" -@megdoe Fortunately, the night wasn't an entire bust. Prior to the ending, everyone was having a great time during Disney night, which was filled with amazing performances from contestants like Grace Kinstler, who sang Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown" and Willie Spence, who sang The Lion King's "Circle of Life."
An administrator of a Telegram chat group which shared pornographic images pleaded guilty on Tuesday (4 May) to his charge of circulating obscene images in order to keep his account active.
Big Food continues to pull in big sales gains, even if Wall Street can care less.
Rivals Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc are also testing their COVID-19 vaccines in younger age groups. Moderna's vaccine is authorized for emergency use in the United States in adults aged 18 or above, while Pfizer's shot is authorized for use in people aged 16 and above. Novavax is expected to report data from its ongoing large, late-stage study in the United States and Mexico during the second quarter of this year.
Bell credits husband Dax Shepard for helping her get to a better place by giving her some tough love
Yuki Kitazumi is thought to be the first foreign journalist charged for his coverage since the coup.
He was seen going to her Cali mansion.
Ordered by a Middle Eastern royal, this armored Mercedes S600 by Carat Duchatelet has covered very few miles in the past 25 years.
A former Obama-era official has been appointed as the head of the office of Federal Student Aid (FSA), which oversees the trillion-dollar student loan portfolio held by the Education Department (ED).
SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience, carrying four astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station, splashed down safely just before 3 a.m. ET on Sunday morning off the coast of Panama City, Florida. It was the first nighttime splashdown for NASA astronauts since the return of Apollo 8 in 1968. Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @AstroVicGlover, @Astro_illini, Shannon Walker, and @Astro_Soichi! pic.twitter.com/jEVQMyOgQT — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 2, 2021 NASA's Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of Japan's JAXA are reportedly in "in great shape and great spirits" after spending 168 days orbiting Earth. "For those of you enrolled in our frequent flier program, you have earned 68 million miles on this voyage," Michael Heiman, a SpaceX mission control official, joked. "We'll take those miles. Are they transferable?" Hopkins replied. With their landing the crew successfully completed the first round-trip operational mission for NASA led by a private company. "I'd just like to say quite frankly, you all are changing the world," Hopkins said as SpaceX personnel prepared to open the side hatch of the capsule. “On behalf of Crew-1 and our families, we just want to say thank you...It’s amazing what can be accomplished when people come together. Y’all are changing the world. Congratulations. It’s great to be back.” – NASA Astronaut Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) pic.twitter.com/6Bxpwp79ly — NASA (@NASA) May 2, 2021 SpaceX and NASA now have regularly scheduled human shuttles to and from space, The Wall Street Journal notes. Read more at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesOregon fights COVID-19 uptick, reminding the U.S. the pandemic isn't over yetCarter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
The Five Eyes intelligence alliance has expanded into politics but faces a split in dealing with Beijing.
"Just assume your car is going to get broken into -- plan for the worst." Tourists are starting to come back to San Francisco and numbers show the thieves are as well.
The South Asian and Sikh communities in New York are speaking out against anti-Asian hate after an Indian man was attacked with a hammer inside a Brooklyn hotel last Monday. Surveillance video at the Quality Inn in Brownsville captured a man hitting Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, in the head with a hammer on April 26, CBSNewYork reported. Ahluwalia, a Sikh man who works as the operations manager of the hotel, confronted a man who was yelling at him and the front desk staff.
Students at an Arizona high school have been disciplined after a short video of them reenacting the murder of George Floyd began circulating on Twitter.
The Rudy Giuliani raid has ignited fears among Trump allies that officials may be more willing to pursue investigations than previously thought.
A Texas shooting suspect killed his family member while beating another man with a gun, officials say.
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, boosted her fortune to more than $7 billion after receiving billions of dollars in stocks in the much-awaited transfer of her husband’s assets.Hong, 75, inherited about 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics Co., making her the largest individual shareholder in the tech giant with a 2.3% stake, according to a filing last week. Hong is the richest woman in South Korea with a net worth of $7.4 billion as of Monday’s stock-market close, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.It’s another consequence of the massive passing of wealth after Lee’s death, which saw his son Jay Y. cement control over the group after his holdings rose significantly in key affiliates. The late Lee’s only son is worth $12.6 billion, according to the index, while his sisters Boo-jin and Seo-hyun saw their wealth swell to $5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.“It’s a win-win situation for the family members,” said Park Ju-gun, head of Seoul-based research firm Leaders Index. “It has ensured more stable control for Jay Y. Lee, while other family members get more of a voice with their increased stakes.”A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the family’s net worth.The drama over succession at South Korea’s largest company has roiled the country since the late Lee, the patriarch and longtime head of Samsung Electronics, suffered a heart attack in 2014. Jay Y. Lee has been accused in two different lawsuits of illegal behavior to ensure control over the conglomerate and is currently serving a jail sentence after a conviction for bribery in the first case.Hong received the biggest slice of the late Lee’s stake in Samsung Electronics as it was divided in a 3:2:2:2 ratio between her and her three children. Hong got about 33% of the shareholding, while her children each received about 22%, according to the legally prescribed ratio.Stock holdings in the conglomerate’s other key affiliates, its de facto holding company Samsung C&T Corp. and Samsung SDS Co., were transferred according to the same ratio.But Jay Y. was able to tighten his grip as he received half his father’s shares in Samsung Life Insurance Co., raising his stake to more than 10% from 0.06%. Samsung Life owns 8.5% of Samsung Electronics.Last week, the family announced its plan to pay one of the largest inheritance-tax bills at more than 12 trillion won ($10.7 billion), as well as its intention to donate 1 trillion won for medical facilities and about 23,000 works of art, including pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.Hong led Samsung’s Leeum museum, which houses works such as Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Untitled (Black Figure)” and Gerhard Richter’s “Two Candles.” She resigned as director in 2017, and hasn’t taken any management roles at Samsung companies.“It’s an extraordinary concentration of wealth,” Park said. “This single family’s fortune creates inequality even among conglomerates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Less than five weeks into the season, the New York Mets are making significant changes. The scuffling Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater on Monday night following a 6-5 loss in St. Louis that dropped them to 11-12. New York has struggled badly with runners in scoring position (.207 batting average, .582 OPS), a trouble area last year as well when the popular Davis worked remotely from his Arizona home because of coronavirus concerns.