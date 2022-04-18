Woman shot in leg in possible road rage shooting, Fort Worth police say
A woman was shot in a possible road rage shooting on Sunday evening in east Fort Worth, police said.
The woman was a passenger in a car and was shot in the leg near the intersection of Post Oak Boulevard and Trinity Boulevard, according to the Fort Worth police department. Police were called when the woman was taken to the hospital. The woman’s injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.
No suspects were in custody as of Sunday night, according to police.