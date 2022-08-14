Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by a group of people at a party
A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight.
Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they got to the scene, they found a woman with a graze wound to her lip. She was taken to the hospital and treated.
Police said the investigation revealed that the victim was jumped by a group of people when gunshots fired.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘I couldn’t believe I got it’: Six Flags worker suspects he got monkeypox at work
Police searching for 30-year-old woman who disappeared from Atlanta gas station
2 teens dead after apparent murder-suicide in Cobb County, police say
The victim told police that she knew the suspect and gave a description of her.
Officers found the suspect, Deliah Jones, 48, and arrested her.
Police said she was charged with aggravated assault.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: