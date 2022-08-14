Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by a group of people at a party

A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight.

Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a woman with a graze wound to her lip. She was taken to the hospital and treated.

Police said the investigation revealed that the victim was jumped by a group of people when gunshots fired.

The victim told police that she knew the suspect and gave a description of her.

Officers found the suspect, Deliah Jones, 48, and arrested her.

Police said she was charged with aggravated assault.

