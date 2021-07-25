Woman shot in New London
Jul. 24—NEW LONDON — A woman was shot Saturday morning here, according to police.
Officers responded about 8:12 a.m. to the area of Mitchell Court and Montauk Avenue for reports of a person who had been shot, according to the New London Police Department.
When police arrived, they found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound. She was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment.
Police did not believe the shooting was a random act and were still investigating.