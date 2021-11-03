The woman shot the man dead Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale cops say, then left in his car

A woman suspected of shooting a man in a Fort Lauderdale home Wednesday morning left him dead, police say, by leaving the scene in his car.

This occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 14th Avenue and Second Street. By 9:35, police say they had found the car around 3100 NW 19th St. The woman barricaded herself inside. SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team members arrived and the woman surrendered soon after.

No names have been released yet by police.

A Miami-Fort Lauderdale pair used a mental health clinic for a $350,000 Medicaid fraud

Broward school field trip to a neighborhood bar and grill leads to threats