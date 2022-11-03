A woman shot a man who tried to run her over in Mansfield. Now he faces charges.

A man was arrested Wednesday after Mansfield police say he was shot and wounded as he attempted to run over a woman during a domestic dispute on a restaurant parking lot.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand, but he was arrested when he was released from a local hospital.

Mansfield police said the woman has not been charged at this time.

Mansfield police identified the man as 32-year-old Scott McPherson.

The shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of a U.S. 287 frontage road.

Mansfield police responded to the shooting call after someone called 911 to report there was a domestic disturbance between a man and woman.

Detectives determined that during a domestic dispute McPherson assaulted a 32-year-old and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. Investigators believed the woman pulled out a handgun and shot him once.

Both left the scene in a black four-door vehicle and drove to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center where McPherson was treated.

McPherson was arrested Wednesday after he was released from the hospital.

He faces charges of assault family violence impeding breathing/circulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, based upon using his vehicle.