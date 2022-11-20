A woman was shot and a man turned gun on himself, Lexington County coroner says

A domestic violence incident that turned into an hours long standoff left a woman in a hospital and a man died, South Carolina officials said.

The incident happened Tuesday at a home in West Columbia, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

The West Columbia Police Department closed off the 300 block of Westgate Drive in Lexington County for several hours after a person was barricaded inside a home following a domestic violence-related shooting. That’s near U.S. 1/Augusta Road, about a mile from Exit 111 on Interstate 26.

Officers eventually entered the home and secured the area, police said. A female victim was found and removed from the home, according to police.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the coroner’s office said. Further information on her condition was not available.

John Thompson Greene, a 24-year-old West Columbia resident, died at the scene, Coroner Margaret Fisher said. An autopsy was performed Friday at MUSC in Charleston and Greene’s cause of death was confirmed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Fisher.

Information about the domestic violence incident was not available.

Both the coroner’s office and police continue to investigate the incident.