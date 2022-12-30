Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating

A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening.

According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m.

Boston 25 News cameras caught MBTA Transit Police officers investigating the taped-off bus near the Andrew T Station.

Transit Police acknowledge the shooting may have been accidental but have not made any arrests at this time.

The victim was conscious and alert when she was rushed to the hospital and her wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

Transit Police will continue to investigate the incident.

